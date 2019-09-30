Charlotte Tullock Knight, 75, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Charlotte was a longtime employee of Walmart, where she made many lifelong friends.
She is survived by her husband: Willard R. “Red” Knight; a daughter: Lisa Perkins, of the Cross Anchor community; two sons and a daughter-in-law: Ricky and Deborah Tullock, of Huntsville, Alabama, and Rodney Tullock and his girlfriend, Shirley Black, of Mosheim; grandchildren: Ryan and Julie-Anna Perkins, of Afton, Trevor and Ansley Tullock, of LaGrange, Georgia, Sarah and David Triantas, and Heather and Tyler Black, all of the Cross Anchor community, and Tiffany and Dylan Babb, of the Horse Creek community; great-grandchildren: Evan, Adalyn Triantas, Annaleigha, Axel and Tamsley Tullock, Emory Black, Esau Babb, and Tyler Bradshaw; four step-children: Walter Knight, of Bulls Gap, Margie Livingston, of the Nolichuckey community, Lenora Painter and her husband, Cliff, of Mosheim, and Barbara and Alex Martinez, of Jefferson City; several stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren; and brothers and sisters and their spouses: Samuel “Gene” and Ann Bennett, Sandra Spencer, Ted and Rena Bennett, and Danny and Pam Bennett.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Walter and Juanita Bennett; a granddaughter: Monica Bradshaw; sisters: Phoebe Potts, Rose Hanson and Ilia Bennett; and a brother: William “Bill” Bennett.
The family received friends Sunday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown. The funeral followed in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Jonathan Jones.
A private graveside service will be held at Willoughby Cemetery at a later date.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.