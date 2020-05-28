CHARLOTTE VIRGINIA DAVIS SOUTHERLAND

CHARLOTTE VIRGINIA DAVIS SOUTHERLAND

Charlotte Virginia Davis Southerland, 80, of Cartwheel Road, passed away peacefully Tuesday surrounded by family at her residence.

She attended People’s Tabernacle Church.

Mrs. Southerland was a member of Modern Woodman and the Roby Adult Center.

She is survived by her husband: Clarence Southerland; her daughters and their husbands: Donna and Jim Fitch of Forest, Virginia, Sheila and Scott Dykes of Mosheim, Janet and Glenn Nash of Diamondhead, Mississippi; grandchildren: Jonathan Fitch and Elizabeth Fitch, both of Forest, Christine Dykes and Matthew Dykes, both of Mosheim, and Danielle Nash and Alex Nash, both of Diamondhead; three brothers: Ken Davis, Bob Davis, Odene Davis, all of Greeneville; one sister: Linda Collins of Greeneville; a number of nieces, nephews and cousins; and a special caregiver: Shirley Gregg.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph Davis and Juanita Dunn Holt Davis.

Visitation will be from 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday in Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 2:30 p.m. with the Rev. David Tweed officiating.

Interment will be at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

The family expressed a special thanks to Amedisys, Silver Angels, Caris Hospice, Dr. Sinard, Dr. Debra Lewis, Dr. Candi Overholt, Dr. Zajonc, Dr. Patel, Dr. Boys and a special thanks to our neighbors for encouragement and support with their assistance. A very special thank you for the prayers of People’s Tabernacle Church.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.

Recommended for you