Charlotte Virginia Davis Southerland, 80, of Cartwheel Road, passed away peacefully Tuesday surrounded by family at her residence.
She attended People’s Tabernacle Church.
Mrs. Southerland was a member of Modern Woodman and the Roby Adult Center.
She is survived by her husband: Clarence Southerland; her daughters and their husbands: Donna and Jim Fitch of Forest, Virginia, Sheila and Scott Dykes of Mosheim, Janet and Glenn Nash of Diamondhead, Mississippi; grandchildren: Jonathan Fitch and Elizabeth Fitch, both of Forest, Christine Dykes and Matthew Dykes, both of Mosheim, and Danielle Nash and Alex Nash, both of Diamondhead; three brothers: Ken Davis, Bob Davis, Odene Davis, all of Greeneville; one sister: Linda Collins of Greeneville; a number of nieces, nephews and cousins; and a special caregiver: Shirley Gregg.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph Davis and Juanita Dunn Holt Davis.
Visitation will be from 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday in Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 2:30 p.m. with the Rev. David Tweed officiating.
Interment will be at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family expressed a special thanks to Amedisys, Silver Angels, Caris Hospice, Dr. Sinard, Dr. Debra Lewis, Dr. Candi Overholt, Dr. Zajonc, Dr. Patel, Dr. Boys and a special thanks to our neighbors for encouragement and support with their assistance. A very special thank you for the prayers of People’s Tabernacle Church.
