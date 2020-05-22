Charlsie Haney Neas, 92, of Afton, passed away peacefully Thursday.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: the Rev. Lynn and Kathy Neas; daughter-in-law: Jackie Neas; grandchildren and their spouses: Spence and Paige Neas, Zak and Kim Neas, Britt and Tonya Neas, Josh and April Neas, and Tyler and Tracie Neas; great-grandchildren: Cody and Heidi Neas, Seth Neas, Jessie Neas, Channing Roberts, Drew Neas, Eli Neas, Sejal Neas, Everly Claire Neas, Harper Neas, Ainsley Neas and Jett Neas; great-grandchildren: Bailey Roberts, Austin Roberts, Jacquelline Roberts and Serenity Bolton; special nieces: Shirley Scarborough and Linda Shepard; a sister-in-law: Wanda Gibson; a special nephew: Ottis Haney; and several other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: the Rev. Marcus Ray Neas; a son: Larry Neas; her parents: Spencer and Bertha Greenway Haney; her mother-in-law and father-in-law: Lawrence and Alpha Blazer Neas; brothers: Jack Haney, Junior Haney and David Haney; and sisters: Ellouise Seddon, Emma Dee Neas, Ruby Wilson, Auna Lowery, and a baby sister.
Charlsie truly believed that cleanliness was next to Godliness which served her well as a custodian and cook in the Greene County School System.
She loved her home and her family. She was a true preacher’s wife.
The family expressed appreciation to the nurses and staff at Durham-Hensley Health and Rehabilitation Center.
The family will receive friends from 4-7p.m. Friday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton Chapel.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Lynn Neas officiating.
Interment will be in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens with the Rev. Jerry Williams conducting the graveside service.
Grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Due to current gathering restrictions because of COVID19, friends are encouraged to leave condolences at www.jeffersmortuary.com or call the office at 423-639-2141 and the staff will sign the register book for you.