Charollet Joan Landers, 83, of Greystone Road, passed away Thursday at her residence.
She worked at the Big Top Restaurant.
Mrs. Landers was member of Flag Branch Church of God.
Joan is survived by her husband: Claude Landers; children: Jim and Linnie Landers of Morristown, Debra and Carroll Blazer of Mosheim, and Randy Landers of Afton; grandchildren: Cindy Landers, Mark Landers, Jamie Landers, Melissa Miller, Kevin Landers and Keith Hipsher; great-grandchildren: Breanna Blazer, Ray Frazier, Joshua Landers, Ethan Landers, Maddox Landers, Kristopher Landers, Daniel Yates, Jr., Dillion Hipsher, Brooklyn Hipsher and Katelyn Gibbs; brothers and sisters-in-law: Kenneth and Phyllis Woods, David and Sharon Woods, Jerry Woods, Carol Woods, and Donnie and Virginia Woods; sisters and brothers-in-law: Wanda Broyles, Joyce and Richard Broyles, and Diane Woods; and her special pet and companion: Jake.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father: Carl and Lucille Woods; a brother: Lynn Woods; a sister: Shelby Woods, and a granddaughter: Andrea Blazer.
The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Saturday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Donald Swatzell and the Rev. Allen Payne officiating.
Interment will follow in Horse Creek Church of God Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Randy Landers, Jim Landers, Leon Landers, Carroll Blazer, Ronald Miller and Jim Heck.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.