Cheryl “Chee” Shelton, of Greeneville, entered her heavenly home on Sept. 10.
She attended Calvary Baptist Church as long as her health permitted. She was born in Oneida and grew up as an Army “brat”.
Cheryl eventually settled in Jacksonville, Florida.
She served for more than 20 years as a police/fire/rescue dispatcher with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department.
Cheryl was a talented artist and loved painting and coloring. She loved to work in her flower bed, riding her John Deere lawn mower and spending time with her family.
The family will miss her special homemade dishes at Thanksgiving and Christmas, but one thing she never included in her dishes were “peas”. She detested them and even listed them as an “allergy” while in the hospital, so that the cafeteria would not include them on her plate.
Cheryl had a huge heart and never failed to tell you that she loved you.
Her loving husband, Edward, joined her in the Lord’s arms on Sept. 16.
Left behind to cherish her memory is her loving daughter and best friend,: Elizabeth Eminisor; her grandson: Adam Eminisor and his fiancée, Shelby, and their son, Lincoln, of Jacksonville, Florida; her furry friend: Yogi; her mother: Francine Litton; sisters: Kathy (Rick) Younce and Lisa (Tim) Belcher, a brother: Hal (Karen) Litton; many nieces and nephews; stepdaughters: Beverly Shelton and Hanna (Aaron) Jones; and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father: Sergeant Major (Ret.) Donald Litton, who passed away in January.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Cheryl’s memory to the Old Hazel Valley Cemetery c/o Ginny Douglas, 312 Douglas Lane, Oneida, TN 37841, where she will be laid to rest.