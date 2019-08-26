Cheryl Darlene Collins, 68, of Chuckey, passed away Saturday morning.
Mrs. Collins was a member of Pleasant Vale Cumberland Presbyterian Church and was very active with the youth as long as her health permitted.
Survivors include her husband of 49 years: Howard Collins; a daughter: Michelle Barefield and her special friend, Eric Pearson; one son and daughter-in-law: Joe and Krystal Collins; grandchildren: Briley and Braddock Barefield, and Mason and Kase Collins; two brothers and one sister-in-law: Dwane and Cherlyn Tarleton, and Rickey Tarleton; one sister and brother-in-law: Sharon and Danny Darnell; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and special caregivers: Kathy Boyd and her sister, Sharon.
She was a daughter of the late Joe and Julia Shipley Tarleton.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Vale Cemetery with Mr. Brad Peters and the Rev. Donnie Shelton officiating. Those who wish to go in procession are asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens by 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Pallbearers will be Joe Holt, Dwane Tarleton, Rickey Tarleton, Bill Jennings, Stanton Britton, Bill Barefield, Eric Pearson and Tommy Peters.
Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren, Alison Collins, Richard Tarleton, Steven Tarleton, Tommy Sams and Loretta May.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses or to the American Heart Association.