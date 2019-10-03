Cheryl “Sherry” Anne Hollenbeck, 60, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia, passed away Monday at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
Sherry was a certified nursing assistant.
She is survived by her daughters: Brandy Cannon and Holly Marsh; her son and daughter-in-law: Kris and Sandy Hollenbeck; grandchildren: Darcy Hollenbeck, Trent Cannon and Kailey Cannon; brothers and sister-in-law: Mark Eades, Paul “Ted” and Tonya Gibson, and Chip and Peggy Eades; and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father: Prince A. Eades Jr.; and her mother: Deborah “Juanita” Gibson.
There will be no formal services.
The family requests memorial donations be made to the funeral home to help defray expenses.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.