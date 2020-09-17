Cheryl Wykle, 68, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at Durham-Hensley Health and Rehabilitation Center in Chuckey.
She is survived by three daughters: Kimberly Aldridge, Shannon Bishop and Jennifer Tomlison; a son: Josh Wykle; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
There will be no formal services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help defray expenses.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.