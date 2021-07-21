ASHLAND, VA. — Chester Talmadge Walters, 96, passed away July 5.
He was a resident of Ashland, for many years.
He was born and reared in the Pine Grove community of Greene County, Tennessee, the oldest of five children born to B.T. and Mabel Walters.
He graduated from Greeneville High School class of 1941.
In 1947, he married Betty Ruth McKay, a marriage that endured for 74 years.
He was a proud Marine, serving as a carrier-based fighter pilot in World War II and as a helicopter rescue pilot assigned to a M.A.S.H. unit in Korea.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons and two daughters, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Greeneville, Tennessee, relatives include a niece and several nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters: Imogene Love and Irma Garner; and two brothers: Dexter and James Walters.
He was a founding member of Notre Dame Catholic Church in Greeneville and a lifetime member of VFW Post No. 1990.
Funeral services will be Saturday at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Ashland, Va.
Interment will be at the Quantico National Cemetery.