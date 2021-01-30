KINGSPORT — Chet E. Thornburg, of Afton, passed away Wednesday.
He enjoyed fishing, coon hunting, gardening, playing cards and arguing over the Bible.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Maxine Thornburg; his parents: Edgar and Virgie Thornburg; and siblings: Charlie, Charlotte, Reba, Isabelle, Lelbert, “Big Sissy” Teresa and Fonda.
Chet is survived by his children: Troy and Julie Thornburg, Aletha Thornburg, Carolyn and Ron Holder, and Chad Thornburg; grandchildren: Cassie Bales, Victoria Collins and Logan Myers; great-grandchildren: Alessa, Breaonna, Danny, Bubby, Wayden, Matt, Cookie, Melody and Kenny; a sister: Shirley Good; special friends: James and Nellie Roberts, and Larry VanBlaricome; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Crossroads Cowboy Church with Bro. Eddie Malone officiating.
A private committal service was held where he was laid to rest beside Mrs. Maxine.