Chris Alexander Carter, 48, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Johnson City Medical Center. He was the only child born to Audra Faye (McLain) and Steven Alexander Carter.
Chris was preceded in death by his father; maternal grandparents: John Wiley McLain and Fern (McLain) Goodson; and paternal grandparents: Henry Alexander and Nellie Mae (Malone) Carter.
He was a 1990 West Greene High School graduate.
Special mention includes his first babysitter/relative, Mrs. James (Joan) Bowman. Special neighbors include Mrs. Charles (Sharon) Ellenburg and Mr. Dalton Wade.
He loved dogs and volunteered at the Greeneville-Greene County Animal Shelter as a youngster. Donations may be made in Chris’ name to the Animal Shelter.
As per his request, Chris body was donated to science.
The informal Celebration of Life visitation will be at Jeffers’ Afton Chapel 3-6 p.m. Monday. As COVID-19 is increasing with tenacity in Greene County, a suitable face mask is essential! Chris was scared to death of the virus, but liver/kidney failure took him out.