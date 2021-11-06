Chris O’Brian Kirkpatrick, 48, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Chris was a graduate of King College. Where he was inducted into the basketball hall of fame at both Cherokee High School and King College. He loved Tennessee sports. He was an avid University of Tennessee sports fan.
He loved spending time with his family.
Chris had a heart of gold.
Chris is survived by the love of his life: Brandy Partin; four children: Kristen and Ryan Hough, Corey Kirkpatrick, Cole Kirkpatrick and Colin Kirkpatrick; one grandson: Miles Hough; his parents: Douglas and Linda Kirkpatrick; one brother and sister-in-law: David and Paula Kirkpatrick; one niece: Darci Kirkpatrick; one aunt; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, O.B. and Elizabeth Kirkpatrick, and George and Laura Long.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Monday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. in Hawkins County Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Dewayne Steele and Ryan Hough officiating.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family expresses a special thank you to the Johnson City Medical Center ICU for their wonderful care.