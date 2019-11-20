MOUNT PLEASANT, NC — Christie Martin Huneycutt, passed away Monday peacefully at her home with family.
She was born June 8, 1968, in Atlanta Georgia, she was a daughter of Billie Jane Martin and her dad the late Ray Martin.
Christie graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology with a degree in Civil Engineering. She was the Water Resources Director for the City of Concord.
Christie had a wonderful sense of humor and loved being with family, especially attending her children’s many activities, playing games and baking Christmas cookies. She enjoyed spending time on Lake Blue Ridge, which she referred to as “Heaven on Earth.”
In addition to her mother, Billie Jane Martin, she is survived by her husband: Scott Huneycutt; sons: Will, Walt and Wes Putnam; a stepdaughter: Kayla Huneycutt; stepsons: Adam and Cameron Huneycutt; a brother: Craig Martin and his wife, Hope; and two nieces: Savannah and Grace Martin.
The Huneycutt family expressed a special thanks to the Levine Cancer Institute at Atrium Health-Cabarrus, for their special care during declining health.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant, 8559 Cook St., Mt. Pleasant.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cancer Services through NorthEast Foundation, 920 Church St., Concord, NC 28025, https://givenortheastfoundation.org./donate.
Condolences may be made at www.gordonfuneralhome.com.