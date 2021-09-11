Christie Ray Britton, 67, earned her wings and rose into God’s open arms Wednesday.
Born Oct. 13, 1953, Christie Ray Dexter, she was an amazing wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt, who had the biggest, sweetest heart and soul, as agreed on by anyone who knew her. She lived and breathed for her family and friends.
Christie is survived by her loving husband: Jewell Britton; children: Bryan (Laura) Clark, Cathi (Jesse) Herrera and Mykle (Samantha) Clark; a stepdaughter: Miranda (Philip) Newman; her sisters: Elizabeth Jane Powell of Bakersfield, California, Nancy McCune (Ken) Watkins of Grand Junction, Colorado, and Verlia Dexter (Steve) Dutton of Lakewood, Colorado; grandchildren: Brayden Clark, Alexia Herrera and significant other Cameron “Hammer” Morton, and Adrian Ray Herrera; a great-granddaughter: Alice Rose Herrera; soon to be great-grandchild to Mykle and Samantha on Dec. 22, 2021; a soon to be great-granddaughter to Alexia and Hammer in March; and many nieces and nephews.
Christie graduated from Sterling High School in 1971 and attended Northeast Junior College in Sterling.
Christie was a single mother for many years and primarily raised her children in Fort Collins. She moved to Tennessee in 2000 and attended New Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church where she met and married Jewell Britton on Dec. 7, 2002. They were always there for each other and you’d never meet a more loving couple.
A celebration of life for Christie will be Saturday at 3 p.m. in New Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church.