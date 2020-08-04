Christina Emma Jump, 88, of West Allens Bridge Road, passed away Saturday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was a teacher of art and ceramics.
She is survived by her daughter and her husband: Debra and Michael Mayberry of Greeneville; a daughter: Roxanne Donovan of Greeneville; a son: David Jump of Oshawa, Canada; granddaughters: Monique Seaton of Greeneville, Sabrina Jump of Canada, Carla Erwin of Iowa and Lisa O’Brian of Virginia; grandsons: Robert Wade of Greeneville, Sean Jump and Skyler Jump of Canada.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert Jump; her father: Ray Holmes; her mother: Helen DonHauser Holmes; a son: Steven Jump; grandchildren: Michael and Michelle Mayberry; a brother: Clarence Holmes; and two sisters: Donna Baldwin and Margie Jackson.
No services are scheduled at this time.
