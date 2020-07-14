Christina Mae Foster, 84, of the South Central community passed away Monday at her home.
She retired from the Magnavox Company.
Mrs. Foster attended Casi Full Gospel Church as long as her health permitted.
She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law: Teresa and Neal Holt, and Melanie Foster Inscore and Steve; grandchildren: Brian and Jessica Campbell, Jeremiah and Emily Campbell, Matt and Mindy Kennedy, Rebecca and Clayton Ingram and Amanda and Drew Bishop; great-grandsons: Ezekiel Campbell, Nehemiah Campbell, Knox Kennedy, Colton Ingram, Lincoln Ingram and Elliott Campbell; future great-granddaughter: Raelyn Lace Kennedy; one sister: Lorraine Sparks; and several nieces and nephews.
She was a daughter of the late Thomas Lace Starnes and Mildred Mae Hagood Starnes. She was preceded in death by her husband: Muncey Foster; and brothers and sisters: Frank Hagood, Quevia Starnes, Etta Key and Leota Arrwood.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at Casi Full Gospel Church. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Dr. Jim Fields and the Rev. Brian Campbell officiating.
Interment will be Thursday 11 am in Liberty Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Clayton Ingram, Drew Bishop, Jeremiah Campbell, Matthew Kennedy, Ezekiel Campbell and Nehemiah Campbell.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Andy Roberts, Dr. Dharmen Patel and her Casi Church family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Casi Full Gospel Church, c/o Dolores Brown 2291 Hwy 107, Chuckey, TeN 37641; or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.