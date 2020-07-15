SUMTER, SC — Christina Marie Jones, 31, passed away Sunday at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.
Born in Baltimore, Maryland, she was a daughter of Tina Marie Odom and Willie Pete Odom.
Christina was a kind, caring individual who brought a smile to everyone.
She is survived by her parents: Tina and Pete Odom of Wedgefield, Florida; grandparents: Sandy Barr of Tennessee, and Diane and Alan McKenzie Sr. of Maryland; siblings: Stephanie and Aaron White of Tennessee, Jesse Odom, Corey and Shelbi Odom, all of South Carolina, and Cody Jones of Florida; aunts and uncles: Alan McKenzie Jr. and Christopher Ostrowski, both of Maryland, Shannon and Laura Barr of Tennessee, Wayne and Ann Odom, Ben Odom, Phyliss and Tony Bramellett of South Carolina, Susan and Tommy Allen of Florida; nieces: Addison, Alyssa, Aubrey and Ariel White of Tennessee; as well as multiple special relatives including cousins, great-aunts, great-uncles and friends, she cared for very deeply.
She was preceded in death by a sister: Michelle; her biological father, grandparents and great-grandparents.
Services will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to www.sumterfunerals.com.
Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home & Crematory, Sumter, South Caronlina, is in charge of the arrangements.