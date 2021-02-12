Christine Brooks died peacefully at Morning Pointe Assisted Living in Greeneville on Feb. 3. Her children and her pastor were by her bedside at the time.
Christine was born Nov. 12, 1922, in Greeneville to the Rev. G.E. and Minnie Cutshaw.
She married Ralph A. Brooks of Greeneville Nov. 27, 1940. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, and a good friend to all who knew her.
She was active in her church, enjoyed playing bridge, and was a talented self-taught artist.
Christine was preceded in death by her husband: Ralph; siblings: Perman Cutshaw, Robert Cutshaw, Woodrow Cutshaw, Pansy Bird, Rena Mae Morrow, Grace Shelton and Inez Reo; a grandchild: Katie Brooks; and a son-in-law: Tom Mason.
Survivors include her daughter: Anne Mason of Tusculum; her son: Christopher (Mari) Brooks of Knoxville; a brother-in-law: J.C. Brooks; grandchildren: Mike Mason, Karen Brooks and Paul Brooks; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
No services are planned at this time.
The family requests that any memorials be directed to Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church or a local charity of the donors choice.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.