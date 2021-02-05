Christine Brooks (Died: Feb. 3, 2021) Feb 5, 2021 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Christine Brooks, 98, of Greeneville, died Wednesday at Morning Pointe Assisted Living of Greeneville.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now New Addiction Treatment For Mothers, Families To Be Housed In Greeneville 4 Charged In Connection With Body Found In Car Jan. 23 Andrew Frank Davenport (Died: Jan. 23, 2021) Scott Christopher Solomon (Died: Jan. 30, 2021) Matthew Lee Randall (Died: Jan. 31, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.