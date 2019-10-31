Christine Rollins Pack, 85, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at her home.
She was a retired bookkeeper with Interstate Supply Company.
Mrs. Pack was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church where she was church treasurer for many years and a member of the church choir.
She was a 50-year member of Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order of the Eastern Star.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years: Harold Pack; one son and daughter-in-law: Gary and Donna Pack; grandchildren: Travis Pack and his wife, Emily, and Meredith Duffin and her husband, Bill; great-grandchildren: Weston and Brayden Pack; one daughter-in-law: Debbie Pack; special friends: Phil and Pam Gentry; and two special hospice nurses: Sara Beth and Angie.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother: George and Bonnie Rollins; her brother: Kenneth Rollins; her son: Larry Pack; and a granddaughter: Mallory Pack.
The family will receive friends from 4–7 p.m. Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Roger Crim officiating.
Interment will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at 1:15 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Phil Gentry, Bucky Ayers, Keith Bible, Clint Ricker, Van Brooks and Fred Sorrells.
Honorary pallbearers will be Wesley Bible class of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Choir: c/o Amy Harrison at Greeneville Federal Bank, 101 W. Summer Street, Greeneville, TN 37743
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.