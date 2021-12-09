Christopher Allen Kenyon, 58, of Baileyton, heard his Lord call and went home where he was given a perfect body as he got the checkered flag upon finishing his race here.
He retired from MECO Corporation.
Chris accepted Jesus as his Savior as a young boy.
He loved racing and fulfilled his dream of racing hobby stock at Volunteer Speedway for several years. He received the “Sportsmanship Award” in 2003 at the annual awards dinner. He was so very proud to help his oldest son build his own car and to be his crew chief.
He is survived by two sons: Robert Scott (Ashley Phillips) Kenyon, who shared his home with him for many years, and Duncan Brady Kenyon of Griffith, Indiana; a brother and sister-in-law: Tommy and Becky Kenyon; and a sister and brother-in-law: Tammy and David Francis, all of Chuckey; a niece: Brooke Kenyon Watts; nephews: Brad and Dustin Kenyon, Daniel Kenyon, and Hunter and Matthew Francis; his special pets and companions: Morris, Ozzy, Sassy and Pearl; he was “Pops” to: Avery Phillips and Evan Cody; and his former spouse and the mother of his children: Linda Waites Kenyon.
He was preceded in death by his parents: David and Sue Morgan Kenyon; an older brother: Timothy Hunter Kenyon; his paternal grandparents: Lloyd Scott and Norma Jean Kenyon; and his maternal grandparents, H.B. and Ruby Cox Morgan.
There will be no formal services.
The family expressed a special thanks to Dr. Suprena Fender, Marizona Bentley, Jonathan Lawson, Carla Steffins and Sandra Mitchell for their excellent care, and to the doctors and nurses at Greeneville Community Hosptial East.
Donations in memory may be made to Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home to defray funeral expenses or to the American Diabetes Association.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
