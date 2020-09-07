Christopher 'Chris' Heaton (Died: Sept. 5, 2020() Sep 7, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Christopher “Chris” Heaton, 53, of Tusculum, passed away Saturday at Bristol Regional Medical Center.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now David Raymond Manis Jr. (Died: Aug. 26, 2020) Shawn Dabbs (Died: Sept. 2, 2020) Cathy Diane Bradley (Died: Sept. 2, 2020) Mike L. Holt (Died: Aug. 30, 2020) Kimberly (Foshie) Moore (Died: Aug. 30, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.