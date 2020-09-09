Christopher “Chris” Heaton, 53, passed away Saturday at Bristol Regional Medical Center after an extended illness.
A native of Roan Mountain, TN, was born in Avery County, NC. Chris attended Chuckey Doak High School, Virginia High, and graduated from ITT Tech in Knoxville. He was a master flooring installer for many years, and took much pride in doing so. He was later disabled. He was a US Navy Veteran. Chris was outgoing and friendly all his life. He had a big heart, and loved many. He gave his love freely. He was of Presbyterian Faith.
He is survived by his parents: Mary Armstrong, and Sammy Dean Heaton and step-mother, Ruth; a special son whom he loved dearly, Charlie; a sister and brother-in-law: Drs. Carla and Ken Nickle of Greeneville; two step-sisters: Sharon (Steve) Love of Dandridge, Karen Armstrong (David Williams) of Russellville; several special nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbors, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents: George and Thelma Heaton, Clay and Verna McGuire; step-father, Kenneth “Allie” Armstrong.
Chris will be forever missed.
Judge not that you be not judged. Matthew 7:1 NIV
Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Matthew 11:28 NIV
Due to COVID-19, there will be no formal services. Interment will be at a later date at Roan Mountain Cemetery. Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.