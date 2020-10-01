CHRISTOPHER 'Chris' HEATON

Christopher “Chris” Heaton, 53, passed away Sept. 5 at Bristol Regional Medical Center after an extended illness.

A native of Roan Mountain,he was born in Avery County, North Carolina.

Chris attended Chuckey-Doak High School, Virginia High, and graduated from ITT Tech in Knoxville.

He was a master flooring installer for many years, and took much pride in doing so.

Chris was later disabled.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Chris was outgoing and friendly all his life. He had a big heart, and loved many. He gave his love freely.

He was of Presbyterian faith.

He is survived by his parents: Mary Armstrong, and Sammy Dean Heaton and stepmother, Ruth; a special son whom he loved dearly: Charlie; a sister and brother-in-law: Drs. Carla and Ken Nickle of Greeneville; two stepsisters: Sharon (Steve) Love of Dandridge and Karen Armstrong (David Williams) of Russellville; several special nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbors and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents: George and Thelma Heaton, and Clay and Verna McGuire; and his stepfather: Kenneth “Allie” Armstrong.

Chris will be forever missed.

Judge not that you be not judged. Matthew 7:1 NIV

Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Matthew 11:28 NIV

Graveside services will be Sunday at 11 a.m. in Roan View Cemetery in Roan Mtn.

A Celebration of Life Service will be Sunday at 3 p.m. in Tusculum Park Pavilion.

Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.

Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

