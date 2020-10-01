Christopher “Chris” Heaton, 53, passed away Sept. 5 at Bristol Regional Medical Center after an extended illness.
A native of Roan Mountain,he was born in Avery County, North Carolina.
Chris attended Chuckey-Doak High School, Virginia High, and graduated from ITT Tech in Knoxville.
He was a master flooring installer for many years, and took much pride in doing so.
Chris was later disabled.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
Chris was outgoing and friendly all his life. He had a big heart, and loved many. He gave his love freely.
He was of Presbyterian faith.
He is survived by his parents: Mary Armstrong, and Sammy Dean Heaton and stepmother, Ruth; a special son whom he loved dearly: Charlie; a sister and brother-in-law: Drs. Carla and Ken Nickle of Greeneville; two stepsisters: Sharon (Steve) Love of Dandridge and Karen Armstrong (David Williams) of Russellville; several special nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbors and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents: George and Thelma Heaton, and Clay and Verna McGuire; and his stepfather: Kenneth “Allie” Armstrong.
Chris will be forever missed.
Judge not that you be not judged. Matthew 7:1 NIV
Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Matthew 11:28 NIV
Graveside services will be Sunday at 11 a.m. in Roan View Cemetery in Roan Mtn.
A Celebration of Life Service will be Sunday at 3 p.m. in Tusculum Park Pavilion.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.