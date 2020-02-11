Christopher “Chris” Rae Adams, 51, of Greeneville, passed away Saturday at his residence.
He was a member of Afton United Methodist Church.
He is survived by one sister: Connie Adams; aunts: Shirley Jaynes, Teresea Krause, Carmen Ricker and Phyllis Ripley; one uncle: J.D. Sexton; special friends: Tim Davis and Doug Mrock; and his cat: Susie.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Linda Adams; his grandparents: Charlotte and Alonzo Sexton; and one uncle: Jimmy Sexton.
There will be no formal services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society, 950 Hal Henard Rd., Greeneville, TN 37743.
