Christopher Lynn “Chris” Shanks, 28, of the Pleasant Hill Community, passed away July 18.
Chris had the sweetest personality and possessed a smile that could light up an entire room. His laugh was as contagious as it comes, and to know him was simply a blessing. Alongside the love he had for his wife and children, he was widely known for his love and passion for drifting “Ole Red”, which was one of the many talents he had. He was such an amazing father, husband, son and brother. He was also a remarkable friend to so many.
He is survived by his wife: Kristine Shanks; three children: Dane Rylen (10), Scarlett Marie (3) and Shelby Grace (1) Shanks; his father: Tommy Shanks; his mother: Amy Shanks; his best friend and brother: Sean Shanks; grandmothers: Lynda Shanks and Linda Shell; an aunt: Christy Shanks; cousins: Josh and Jacob Cutshaw, Gavin and Chase G’Fellers, and Matthew Lawing; and special friends are but not limited to: Brandon Reaves, Trey Callahan, Brie Furchess, Allison Nunley, Travis and Barbara Gail Shelton, Bobbie McNeely and Melissa “Emmie” Lanzasame.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Jimmy Shanks and Roy Shell.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 and 4-6 p.m. Saturday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel. The memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Rusty Shanks officiating.
Interment will follow in Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Sean Shanks will be pallbearer.
