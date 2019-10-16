Christopher Scott “Scottie” Short, 33, a resident of Greeneville since 2013, tragically lost his life Oct. 2.
He was born on Sept. 4, 1986, to Alan “Mike” and Freda Short in his hometown of Kingsport. Sadly, Mike could not overcome the pain of losing his son and joined Scottie in Heaven Oct. 3.
Employed by United Grocery Outlet, Scott was making his way into a career as a meat cutter. He had recently been chosen to attend training to become a meat market manager, which he was truly looking forward to. Always willing to help his customers and co-workers, he sincerely enjoyed his chosen profession.
Scott had a variety of hobbies, several of which he shared with his children, dad and brothers. His favorite pastime was fishing, as he was an avid angler. He also took pleasure in collecting Hot Wheels, building model cars and being the occasional car enthusiast.
Beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, co-worker and friend, Scott touched the lives of so many. His departure is nothing shy of tragic, and he will be terribly missed by those left behind. But it is the family who are blessed, because they got to have him, if only for a little while.
He is survived by his wife: Heather Short; their children: Cristian and Chelsea; his mother and mother-in-law: Freda Blakley Short, and Connie Metcalf; his grandmother: Marie Metcalf; a grandson; his brothers, brothers-in-law, and their spouses: Alan Short Jr., Edward “Eddie” and Kim Short, Mack and Kara Short, Jerrod and Samantha Hensley, and Garrett Metcalf; nieces and nephews: Kevin, Cecilia and Austyn Hensley, Malachi Short and Shyann Hill; his father-in-law and his family; several aunts and uncles; and the best cousins anyone could hope for.
Scott also leaves behind childhood and lifelong friends, Josh and Kassondra Harlow, Mark Salyers, Michael and Alma Barnett, and Curtis Sims; and fellow anglers: Derek Anaya and Dee Dee Cutshall.
He joins in Heaven both sets of grandparents: Floyd and Mary Jane Allen Short, and Hershel and Maggie Frazier Blakley; uncles: Marlin Short and Billy Frank; and and special friends: Sue and Richie Proffitt.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Trinity Memorial Center in Kingsport with services to immediately follow.
Mrs. Short requests that guests please refrain from discussing the circumstances of her husband’s passing, as this will be an emotional time for all and the added negativity will only worsen the sorrow. The understanding and respect is deeply appreciated.
Mr. Short’s family would like to extend their gratitude to police forces, detective divisions, TBI, Smokey Mountain Fugitive Task Force, Polk County Sheriff’s Department, medical personnel, the community and United Grocery Outlet.