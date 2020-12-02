Christopher Shane Keith, 43, of Tusculum, passed away Sunday at his home.
He worked at McDonalds in Tusculum.
Chris loved athletics growing up.
He loved his children very much.
Chris loved nature and his special best friend, Apollo, his dog.
Chris’s smile could light up the darkest room. He was loving and caring.
He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
He is survived by a son of the home: Billy Keith, a daughter: Winter Reffitt and her husband, Ben; his mother: Deborah Parker; his father: Bobby Keith; a sister: Emily Taylor and her husband, James; two grandmothers: Josephine Keith and Ramona Parker; an aunt: Kim Tilson; a niece and nephew: Tallon and Taegan Taylor; and a special friend: Bailey Foster.
He was preceded in death by a wife: Lora Keith; a papaw who was like a father to him: Billy Eugene Keith; and a papaw: Verlin Parker.
There will be no formal services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help defray expenses.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.