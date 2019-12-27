Christopher Vance Ricker, 49, of the South Greene community, passed away Wednesday at his home.
He retired from Maintenance Department of C-E Minerals.
He was a member of Community Fellowship Church.
He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law: Brittany and Alex Gregory of Tusculum; grandson: Braevyn Myers; his father: Linton Ricker of Greeneville; and special family members: Wayne Wright and Kieffer Keller, both of Greeneville.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Regina Jennings.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Chapel with the Rev. Ray Shelton officiating.
Interment will be at a later date.
