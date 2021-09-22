FORT OGLETHORPE, GA — Christy Wright Foulks, 57, passed away Friday.
Christy was born May 5, 1964, in Greeneville, Tennessee, to the late Jakie and Lorraine Wright.
She was a 34 year resident of the Douglasville, Georgia, area before moving to Soddy Daisy, Tennessee.
She was a member of the Central Baptist Church in Douglasville. Christy was a very passionate Christian woman who loved to serve others and had a giving heart.
Her laughter was infectious and lit up every room she walked into. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend. Her relentless pursuit of God was a true testament to who she was and the family was so thankful to have her faith in their lives. “Thanks Momma!”
Her legacy lives on through her loving husband of 35 years: Steve Foulks; a son: Morgan Foulks of Tampa, Florida; a daughter: Logan Foulks of Newnan, Georgia; brothers: Chris (Debbie) Wright of Oklahoma City and Donnie Wright; and a sister: Dawn Hamilton of Soddy Daisy.
Funeral services will be Thursday at 11:30 a.m. in Heritage Funeral Home & Crematory Chapel in Fort Oglethorpe with Pastor Steve McFall officiating.
Interment will follow at Chattanooga National Cemetery.
View www.heritagebattlefield.com to share condolences with the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Un-Teal on their website www.untealthereisacure.org/about-us.
Family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Heritage Funeral Home & Crematory, Battlefield Parkway.