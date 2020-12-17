Cindy M. Landers, 48, of Greeneville, went to be with Jesus Friday at her residence.
She worked at First Horizon Bank in Greeneville and was an avid animal lover.
She was loved by everyone who knew her.
She was the daughter of Gary and Ruby Cretsinger of Johnson City, and Jim Landers of Morristown.
Cindy was preceded in death by her grandmother: Rose Miller of Limestone and Joann Landers of Afton; and one aunt: Kathy Coffey of Rogersville.
She is survived by two brothers: Mark (Virginia) Landers and Jamie (Krystin) Landers, both Jonesborough; two half brothers: Keith (Misty) Hipsher of Greeneville and Kevin Landers; one stepbrother: Matt Cretsinger; two stepsisters: Tracy (Beri) Draganic and Melinda (Jeff) Dumpert, all of Greeneville, South Carolina; and several nieces and nephews whom she adored.
The family will receive friends from 3-7 p.m. Saturday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. James “Buddy” Cretsinger officiating.
Interment will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in Horse Creek Church of God Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at 1 p.m. at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her brothers and nephews.
