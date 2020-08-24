Clara “Beth” Neas, 72, of St. James community, passed away Saturday at home.
Beth was a member of St. James Lutheran Church.
She was an agent for 26 years at Modern Woodman of America.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Jeffrey and Melanie Smith; her daughter and son-in-law: Kristie and Nathan Hensley; grandchildren: Lindsey and Randall Wilburn, Darren and Bonnie Smith, Brian Smith, Sydney Smith, Kerri Crawford and Channing Taylor, Scottie and Makala Crawford, and Harley Haney; great-grandchildren: Hunter Wilburn, Lane Wilburn, Aiyden Cutshaw, Jaxson Cutshaw, Brantley Cutshaw, Conner Taylor and Ali Crawford; a brother and sister-in-law: John Paul III and Patty Neas; the father of her children: Ralph Smith and his wife, Sherry; her long-time companion: David Susong; and special friends: Beulah Sizemore, Brenda Sexton and Jake Ottinger.
She was preceded in death by her parents John Paul Jr. and Maxine Neas.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with Pastor Paula Smith and the Rev. Larry Moore officiating.
Interment will be in St. James Lutheran Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Beth’s grandsons Tim Cutshaw, Jake Ottinger and John Paul Neas IV.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.