Clara Christine Metcalf passed away April 18, 2020, in the Weaver House in Sarasota, Florida.
She was a longtime resident of East Tennessee prior to moving to south Florida upon retirement. She was passionate about her family, her friends and her church. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
Christine was preceded in death by her parents: London and Millie Morgan Henson; her husband: Herbert C. Metcalf; her sons: Gary and Edward Metcalf; and her grandson: William K. Davisson III.
Surviving relatives include her daughter: Terie Davisson; a grandson and his family: Wesley and Nicole Davisson; and a great-granddaughter: Emily Davisson. She is also survived by her sister: Jacqueline Conner and her husband, Ronald. All residing in south Florida.
A graveside service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Stone Dam Methodist Church Cemetery in Chuckey, TN. Interment will be alongside her husband and two sons. Friends and family are invited to attend.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.