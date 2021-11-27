Clara Elizabeth Mckay Smith passed away suddenly Monday at Franklin Woods Hospital. She was 86 years old.
Elizabeth was born in Chuckey Sept. 6 to John Robert Mckay and Clara Louise Southerland Mckay. She was the oldest of 5 children.
She attended East Tennessee State College and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree. Later in life, she got her Masters in Business Education degree from the University of Tennessee.
She married Billy E. Smith on June 1, 1957. They were married 64 years.
They had a son, Mark William Smith, on Sept. 25, 1964.
Elizabeth started her career at Tennessee Eastman Company and later became a teacher for more than 30 years. She started teaching at Fall Branch High School, and then moved to David Crockett High School, teaching Business Education , and remained there until her retirement., While teaching, she was a leader in the Tennessee office Education Clubs, leading her students in many awards throughout the years. She was a member of Kappa Delta fraternity.
She was a member of Jonesborough United Methodist Church for more than 50 years, and served on various committees, including the Haynes Circle.
She resided in Jonesborough.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Jean Mckay.
She is survived by her husband: Billy E. Smith; a son: Mark William Smith; her brothers: John Mckay William Mckay and his spouse, Jerry Mckay, and Tim Mckay and his spouse, Connie Mckay; her niece: Karen Barker and her spouse, Stavey Barker; a nephew: Jamey Mckay and his spouse, Tracey Mckay; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Services will include a viewing at Jonesborough United Methodist Church, 211 West Main St., Jonesborough, from 10-11 a.m. Dec. 4. The funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. at the church.
Burial will following at 1 p.m. at Liberty Hill Cemetery, 7554 Liberty Hill South Road, Limestone.
Pallbearers will be Mason Mckay, Corey Mckay, B.J. Mckay, Shaun Hinkle, James Thompson and Tommy Thompson.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.