Clara Glenna Jones Banks, 80, of Greeneville, passed away Monday at Johnson City Medical Center.
Clara was a homemaker as well as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.
She is survivded by daughter: Patricia Diane Banks; grandchildren: Eric (Janet) Banks and Alisha (Justin) Harrison; great-grandchildren: Zachary and Abigail Cotrell, Kelsi Feezell, Zachariah Ball, Alexis Harrison and Colton Harrison; a great-great-grandchild: Kholee Sisk; a brother-in-law: Charles Gosnell; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She wass preceded in death parents: James Paul Jones and Alty Cleo Kinser Jones; one daughter; and 12 brothers and sister.
Visitation will be held 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Kiser-Rose Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be Monday at 11 a.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Gary Gass officating.
Interment will follow at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Steven Gosnell, David Gosnell, Derrick Murdock, Wayne Murdock, Zachary Cottrell and Charles Gosnell.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.