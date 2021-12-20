Clara Ruth Altman, 91, of the Warrensburg community, died Friday at Laughlin Healthcare Center.
She was a homemaker and was of the Christian faith. She loved her family dearly.
Mrs. Altman is survived by a son: Bruce and Betty Brown; two daughters: Betty Jo and Kyle Tilly of Morristown, and Margaret Holt of Bybee; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Altman was preceded in death by her husband: Robert Altman; a son: Ottie Brown; two daughters: Jeannie Holt and Leadith Manis; three grandchildren; and one brother.
The Altman family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Jim Fain will officiate.
Graveside services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Warrensburg United Methodist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Byron Chambers will officiate. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery.
Pallbearers will include Kyle Tilly, Jerry Roark, Richard Turner, Ricky Roark, Sammy Murdoch and Donnie Knight.
The Altman family expresses a thanks to the staff of Laughlin Healthcare Center.
Condolences may be sent to the Altman family at www.doughty-stevens.com.