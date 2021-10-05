Claren Suzayne Ricker, 44, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at her daughter’s home.
Claren loved her daughters and granddaughters.
She loved making crafts and genology.
She is survived by two daughters: Elizabeth (Robert) Ricker and Leanne (Josh) Ricker; granddaughters: Hadalynn Ricker, Ensley Pounders and a granddaughter on the way; her father: Clarence Nunley; stepmother: Karen Nunley a brother: Samuel Nunley; a special friend: Jerry Butler; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother: Susan Shanks Hensley; and her grandparents: Samuel and Myrtle Shanks, and Warren and Odell Nunley.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel.
Funeral services will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Jeffers Afton Chapel with Pastor Rusty Shanks officiating.
Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Horse Creek.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help defray expenses.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.