ROANOKE, VA. — Clarence Stephen Wills Jr., 81, of Roanoke, went to “the big golf course in the sky” June 6.
Clarence was an avid golfer and a member of Botetourt Country Club for more than 40 years, where he won both the Invitational and the Senior Club Tournaments in the same year.
He was a Nationwide insurance agent, sold real estate for many years, and loved meeting new people. He had a heart of gold and never met a stranger.
Clarence is survived by his “pride and joy”, his daughter: Sarah Wills DVM; a brother: Ronnie Wills; an aunt: Faye Anderson; and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends (all of whom he loved very much).
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at a later date.