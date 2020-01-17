CHURCH HILL — Clarence Wayne “Bud” King, 81, of Church Hill, entered fully into the presence of his Lord and Savior Wednesday morning while at Holston Valley Medical Center following a courageous battle with Leukemia.
He was a graduate of Greeneville High School where he was a three sport athlete participating in football, baseball and track. Bud went on to have a very successful football career playing at the University of Tennessee and East Tennessee State University.
Mr. King was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 47 years: Katye King; grandson: Jerrod Weems; his parents: Lucian and Ruby King; and his brother: Gene King and his wife, Mary Frances.
Clarence Wayne (Bud) King is survived by his four children: Jason King and his wife, Cindy, Hilary Weems and her husband, Danny, Chad King and his wife, Kristi, and John King and his wife, Emily; his grandchildren: Cassidy King, Josh Horne and his wife, Ashley, Brittany McCullough, Justin Trent, Ashley Trent, Avery Weems, Abby Weems, Anna Weems, Lauryn King, Haley King, Sadie King, Riley King and Halle King; three great-grandchildren: Elizabeth Horne, Emily Horne and Kendall Trent; along with special nieces, nephews and close relatives.
A visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Church Hill or friends may also call anytime at his residence. A funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. at the church with Pastor Gary Gerhardt officiating.
A military graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday by the Hawkins County Color Guard along with the Tennessee Army National Guard Honor Team at Church Hill Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Avery Weems, Riley King, Danny Weems, Todd King, Ronnie Higdon and Sonny Wilson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 847, Church Hill, TN 37642; or to The Gideons International, Church Hill Camp, P.O. Box 846, Church Hill, TN 37642.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is serving the King family.