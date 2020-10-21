Clark Edward Justis, 72, of Mosheim, passed away Saturday evening.
He was a retired Captain from the U.S. Army.
He had served in many capacities in the Greene County School System spanning a career of more than 40 years as teacher, coach, principal and supervisor. After his retirement, he was elected to the Greene County School Board for the 6th district and was serving in his second term.
He was also presently serving on the Mosheim Planning Commission.
He formerly served two terms as a Greene County Commissioner. He formerly served as the Tennessee Education Association East Tennessee Representative to the Tennessee State Insurance Committee.
He was a member of the Greeneville-Greene County Retired Teachers Association and the Mosheim Ruritan Club.
He was also a member of Fairview Baptist Church in Mohawk, where he served in many teaching capacities over the years.
He was active in the community and several clubs and organizations over his lifetime.
Clark went beyond his role as an educator to ensure every child knew that he cared. He gave them every opportunity to succeed, and build the character and drive they needed to assure their future.
Survived by his devoted wife of 49 years: Nancy Ailshie Justis; three children: Calvin Justis, Eric Justis and Sarah Justis; grandchildren: Kaylyn Justis, Corey Justis, Navi Justis and Dawson Justis; one great-granddaughter: Myla Tomas; sisters and brothers-in-law: Nancy and Bob Phipps, Marilynne and Curtis Hutson, and Janice Justis; his father-in-law: Charles Ailshie; sisters-in-laws and brothers-in-laws: Tina Ailshie, Wayne and Jamie Ailshie, and Patsy and Donny Floars; several aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. Clark shared a special bond with his aunt and uncle: Betty and Kermit Justis
The Justis family extends a special thanks to his Critter’s Corner Family.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Samuel Leighton and Shirley Justis, and a nephew: Brian Phipps.
There will be no visitation.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Due to a severe allergy to flowers, the family respectfully requests, that in lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to Greene LEAF, P.O. Box 1253, Greeneville, TN 37744, as a way to continue his legacy in support of Greene County students.
