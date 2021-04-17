Clark Elmer Center Jr., 73, passed away March 31 at his home.
Clark was preceded in death by his parents, Clark and Antoinette Center.
He leaves behind his wife of 35 years: Sherry Sweeton; and three children: Clark, James and Katherine.
Clark was raised in Kingston and spent most of his life in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, before retiring to Chuckey.
Clark was born Tommy White on a hill in east Tennessee, a fact he didn’t learn for more than 50 years until he found an older sister, Carla Jones of Kingsport, he didn’t know he had.
Clark loved his family and friends, history and books, nature, the Smoky Mountains, bluegrass music, and the University of Alabama “Roll Tide!”. He came to the University of Alabama in 1973 as a graduate student and retired from Hoole Special Collections Library in 2012.
His family always knew where to find Clark during football season and could tell by the volume of his ‘arm-chair coaching’ how the team was doing.
Clark was a natural storyteller and he loved a good joke. Always one to keep learning, Clark started fiddle lessons in his 50s.
His family will always miss his stories, his singing, the mischievous twinkle in his eyes, his belly laugh and his bear hugs. They are comforted in knowing that Clark is part of the universe and they see him in the beauty around them and hear him in a good song.
If you would like to do something in Clark’s memory, his family requests you support your local library, parks, musicians, public radio station or brewery.