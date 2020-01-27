MORRISTOWN — Clay Edward “Ed” Kesterson, 77, of Whitesburg, went to be with the Lord Saturday while at Morristown Hamblen Healthcare Systems.
He was a deacon and member of Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Russellville.
Mr. Kesterson was born Feb. 4, 1942.
He retired from NCR after more than 30-years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Albert “Wendy” and Opal Kesterson; his wife: Wanda Kesterson; brothers: Darrell, Berlin and Billy Kesterson; and sisters: Rosemary Arms and Elizabeth Lowe.
He is survived by his wife: Dottie Kesterson; a son: Cletis (Tammy) Kesterson; a daughter: Vickie (Buster) Rines; stepsons: Joe (Heather) and Brad Carpenter; a stepdaughter: Kim Marler; brothers: Blaine Kesterson and R.C. Gulley; grandchildren: Kasey Kesterson, Clay (Maggie) Kesterson and Megan Rines; stepgrandchildren: Jennifer Wyatt Dale, Kallee Carpenter, Kortnee Carpenter and Matthew Carpenter; a stepgreat-grandson: Parker Dale; as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Monday in the East Chapel of Allen Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church, with the Rev. J.W. Dalton, the Rev. Roger Porter and the Rev. Greg Ellison officiating.
Interment will follow the funeral services in Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.