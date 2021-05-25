Cleo Gaye Tarlton, 78, of Houston Valley Road, Greeneville, passed away Saturday at Laughlin Healthcare Center.
She was a retired dairy farmer and worked at Newmark.
Mrs. Tarlton became a Christian at a young age and was a lifelong member of Pine Springs Baptist, her beloved church.
She was known for her love of family, friends and church.
Cleo is survived by one sister and brother-in-law: Billie and Herbert Wills; a sister-in-law: Jean Tarlton; nieces and nephews: Delbert Arrington, Allen Arrington, Barbara Conner, Mary Gregg, Charlotte Street, Sherry Bailey and Jean Wills; and several great-nieces, great-nephews and special friends.
She was preceded in death by parents: George and Faye Tarlton; two infant siblings; a sister: Dorothy “Lucille” Arrington; two brothers: James “Jack” Tarlton and Jerry Tarlton; and a special niece: Reta Wills Taylor.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Friday at 2 p.m. at Pine Springs Baptist Church with the Rev. Gerald Tarlton officiating.
Interment will follow in Pine Springs Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
