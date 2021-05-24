Cleo Gaye Tarlton (Died: May 22, 2021) May 24, 2021 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cleo Gaye Tarlton, 78, of Houston Valley Road, passed away Saturday at Laughlin Healthcare Center.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Hometown Heroes: Danny Greene Greeneville Woman Killed In Head-On Crash Jerry D. Knight (Died: May 16, 2021) Jerry D. Knight (Died: May 16, 2021) Katherine 'Kathy' Anne (Bruner) Johnson (Died: May 13, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.