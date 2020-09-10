Cliff Manson McInturff, 76, passed away peacefully at home Monday.
He was a fine man who loved his family.
Cliff married his high school sweetheart, Becki Jo Mills in 1965. He was the loving father of Rebekah McInturff Ricker and Kyle McInturff. Cliff and his family lived in Georgia until they returned home to Greeneville in 1980. He was an adoring grandfather to Gracie Ricker, Tyler McInturff, Emma Ricker, and Sophia McInturff. “Ba” as they called him, enjoyed all their activities and rarely missed any of their events.
Cliff was a faithful member of Asbury United Methodist Church. He was a computer programmer for several railroads while in Georgia and retired as manager of Coleman Enterprises in Dandridge, TN.
He is also survived by a loyal brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Ann McInturff; niece and her spouse, Lorraine and David Duffek; nephew and his spouse, Stephen and Debbie McInturff.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Cliff McInturff and Joe Ann Hauff.
The family will receive friends Monday, September 14, 2020 from 3-6PM at Jeffers Funeral Service Downtown. The funeral service will follow visitation in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jerry Jones officiating. The McInturff family requests that anyone attending visitation or service wear masks. Interment will be held at a later date at Oak Grove Cemetery.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.