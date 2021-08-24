Clifford Brown, 92, of Chuckey, passed away Sunday afternoon.
He was born Aug. 13, 1929, a son of the late Scott and Nanny Brown.
Clifford worked at Magnavox and Philips for 43 years as a supervisor in the cabinet department.
He enjoyed going to church, he loved God and his family.
Clifford played softball, pitched horseshoes, fished, raised a garden and mowed yards.
His wife Norma Jean Brown of Chuckey, who he married in 1955, survives him. Other survivors include his children: Bobby Jack and Marcy Brown of Chuckey, Steve and Sara Brown of Afton, and Ronn Brown of Afton; grandchildren: Donna and David Bowers of Greeneville, Pam and Josh Morgan of Greeneville, Tiffany and Craig Hebbard of Montana, Nikki and Jamie McAmis of Tusculum, Amanda and Simon Royalty of Brooklyn, New York, Logan Brown and Heather Horton of Occoquan, Virginia, and Dylan and Jamie Brown of Chuckey; great-grandchildren: Jessica Robinette, Mason Morgan, Hayden McAmis and Liam Brown; three brothers and sisters-in-law: Talmadge and Velma Brown of Erwin, Clay and Susie Brown of Chuckey, and Paul and Joann Brown of Whitesburg; two sisters: Virginia Gentry of Afton and Mary Ruth Brown of Erwin; a brother-in-law and two sisters-in-law: Calvin and Virginia Kirk, and Juanita Kirk; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Clifford was preceded in death by his daughter: Joann Renner and Don Renner; a grandson: Tony Renner; brothers and sisters-in-law: Carl and Lura Brown, Guy and Stella Brown, and Floyd Brown; a brother-in-law: Olin Gentry; and sisters and brothers-in-law: Bonnie and Mack Elkins, and Betty and Ross “Bunny” Jennings.
There will be no services or visitation.
Burial will be at a later date in Union Chapel Cemetery.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.