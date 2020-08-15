Clifford “Cliff” Mcintosh, 87, of Columbus, Ohio, passed Aug. 4 after a short illness.
He is survived by his family in Columbus; two sisters: Berta Mitchell of Columbia, South Carolina, and Betty Webb of Greeneville; and several nieces and nephews of Greene County, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Opal Mcintosh; his father: Lincoln Mcintosh; a sister: Dorothy Mcintosh Conner; and brothers: Dennis, Wayne, Cletus, Ray and Bobby Mcintosh.
A private memorial was held for the family only.