Clifford “Ray” Morrison, 90, of the Glenwood-Hartman’s Chapel community, passed away Saturday morning at Johnson City Medical Center.
He was born July 4, 1929, in Washington County, a son of the late Dale and Ruby Morrison, and was raised in Greene County.
Ray was employed as an electrician at Magnavox and raised and showed beefalo.
He was a member of Hartman’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
Ray was a quiet and gentle man who was slow to anger and a true gentleman. He loved animals.
Survivors include his wife: Patricia Tarlton Morrison; one son and daughter-in-law: Ronnie and Debbie Morrison; a daughter: Sherry Cobble; one grandson: Wesley Morrison; one great-granddaughter; one brother and sister-in-law: Fred and Jan Morrison; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Scottie and Trixie Tarlton; nieces and nephews: Bill Morrison, Shena and Billy Smith, Melissa and Mike Kelley and Aaron and Heather Tarlton; several great-nieces and great-nephews.
A special thanks to the Advanced Home Care, Trish Foshee, Stacy Arnold, Loretta Roach and Eaden Hamilton, all of whom he loved dearly.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Hartman’s Chapel United Methodist Church. The Rev. John Grimm and the Rev. James Fain will officiate.
Interment will follow in Hartman’s Chapel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Tarlton, Mike Kelley, Billy Smith, Zebulun Smith, Jeremiah Smith, Chip Richards, Jake Jones and Bill Nance.
Honorary pallbearers will be Clyde Peters, L. D. Richards, Jeff Beach, Kenny Moore, Ronnie Campbell, Bob Melton, and members of Hartman’s Chapel Sunday school classes 5 and 6.