PADUCAH, KY — Clint P. Hill, M.D., 49, of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away Thursday.
Dr. Hill, his wife Kathy, and their five children moved to Paducah in 2009 to help form the Orthopaedic Institute of Western Kentucky.
Dr. Hill was a native of East Tennessee, growing up in the Gatlinburg area.
He was a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. After completing his undergraduate work at UT, he attended East Tennessee State University Medical School. From there, Dr. Hill completed a five year orthopaedic surgery residency in Jackson, Mississippi, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Upon completion of his residency, Dr. Hill completed a long-term fellowship in spinal surgery under the direction of Dr. Robert McGuire. Dr. Hill then moved to the Johnson City, Tennessee area, where he practiced and treated a wide variety of spinal problems and traumatic injuries.
Beginning in his residency, and throughout his practice, Dr. Hill was heavily involved in research and product development throughout the U.S. of more efficacious spinal implants, the use of alternative bone void fillers to be used with kyphoplasty procedures, and non-surgical options for treating conditions of the spine. He was a national leader in the development and education of lateral access spine surgeries.
In addition to his medical background, Clint was also a NASCAR pit crew member for four years and served in the National Guard for nine years.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and water sports, and had countless other hobbies, and excelled at all of them. His number one hobby was his wife, Kathy, and their five children. He was a dedicated and devoted husband and father to them. He was constantly engaging them in new projects, all the while forming loving bonds and teaching them valuable life lessons.
Dr. Hill was a unique individual who wove humor and humility into medical and personal excellence. If you met Clint, you had a story, because he left you with some sort of impression that you would never forget. His presence will forever be missed.
Dr. Hill is survived by his wife of 22 years: Kathy; five children: Graham (19), Seth (15), Cooper (14), and Jacob and Olivia (twins 12); his mother: Phyllis Smith; his stepfather: Rafe Smith; his brother and best friend: Vic (Christa) Hill of Greeneville, Tennessee; his sister: Paige Rose of California; his father and mother-in-law: Hilton and Betty Seay of Greeneville; two brother-in-laws: Ron (Ann) and Bert Seay; one uncle: John Huff; one aunt: Kathy Yett (Hugh Faust); one nephew: Gavin Kress; and three nieces: Alexandria Seay, Aubrie Cross and Abby Seay.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Victor Hill.
