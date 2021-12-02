Clinton Jennings, 83, of the Camp Creek community, passed away Monday night at his home.
Daniel Clinton Jennings was born Aug. 26, 1938, in Hamblen County.
He was a son of the late Bruce and Vena Jennings.
He attended Refuge Free Will Baptist Church.
He retired from American Greetings, Inc.
Survivors include his companion of more than 20 years: Shirley Hensley; four children: Maritta Jennings, Danny Jennings and Karry Smith, Lynnis Jean Jennings, and Michael and Nikki Casey; eight grandchildren: Daniel and April Jennings, Mickey and Sara Tipton, Brittney and Jason Higgins, Amber Metcalf, Alexis Casey, Lily Gay, and Cheyenne and Landon Casey; four great-grandchildren: Jayden and Mayla Higgins, Evan Tipton and Eli Jennings; one brother: Ross Lynn and Betty Jennings; one sister-in-law: Ellena Jennings; several nieces and nephews; his best bud: Michael Campbell; and special nephew: James Belt.
Clinton was preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters-in-laws: Wade and Clayetta Jennings, George and Helen Jennings, Van Jennings, and the Rev. Jay Hugh and Wanda Jennings; and six sisters and two brothers-in-law: Ellie Ivy, Ruth Jennings, Kate and Mark Jones, Hazel Shelton, Delphia and Gene Seaton, and Helen and Chester Painter.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Buster Shelton and the Rev. Walter Moore officiating.
The graveside service will be Saturday at noon in Gethsemane Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 11 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Randal Jennings, Kenneth Jennings, Mickey Tipton, James Belt, Mickey Hensley and Dustin Hensley.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ed Jennings and Benny Jennings.
The family expresses a special thanks to the nursing staff of Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice, and Makayla with Ballad Home Health.
